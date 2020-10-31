The football practice at Chase County High School on Sept. 15 was unlike most the Bulldogs have had this fall. Days removed from a 52-6 smackdown against Lebo on Sept. 11, Brody VanDegrift’s players were slow and sloppy. Underclassmen were forgetting plays and assignments. So were veterans like senior wide receiver Blaise Holloway.
“We could tell we weren’t ourselves.” he said.
VanDegrift could tell, too.
So when the ugly session came to a close, with a visit from Valley Falls looming at the end of the end of the week, the fifth-year head coach gathered his team and pushed them to be something the Bulldogs were not a year ago when they went 5-5 in 2019, and something they weren’t in the 48-point loss to Lebo, either.
“I challenged them to be different than any other football team that’s come through Chase County before,” VanDegrift said. “We were about to hit district play. It’s a whole new season mentality of how you’re going to play and who you’re going to play. We challenged them to be better than what they had been.”
Better and different this 7-0 Chase County team most certainly has been the rest of the way.
Thursday night’s 66-0 bi-district win over Cedar Vale Dexter sealed another piece of history for the Bulldogs this fall. Already crowned bi-districts runner-ups for the first time since 1998, the victory secured Chase County a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
As VanDegrift implored them to be, these Bulldogs are unlike almost any Chase County team that has come before them.
“This is kind of historic,” VanDegrift said. “This is where I’ve planned on our football team heading since I took over as head coach. Here we are knocking on the door for the playoffs right now.”
The offense that always delivers fireworks hasn’t let up this fall, and with a collection of veteran playmakers, Chase County is averaging 40 points a contest. Running back Trint Rogers, who rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the last two years, is on pace to do so again, leading a rushing attack that has torched opposing defenses. And at the wide receiver spots, Holloway and fellow senior Tylon Ybarra have proven to be explosive deep threats in an offense that’s throwing the ball more than it ever has in 2020.
Seniors such as Rogers, Holloway and Ybarra haven’t seen a Chase County team as good as the one their now apart of since they were in middle school. In 2015, the Bulldogs went 7-2, and just narrowly the playoffs due to state scoring rules. Watching from the stands, Holloway remembers just how big the players on that team looked. Rogers looked on and looked forward to the day he’d be on that field, getting the carries for the varsity team.
The seasons since that 2015 team missed out were lean. The Bulldogs went 1-8 in each of the next two campaigns. A year ago they went 5-5. Now, in 2020, Chase County is in the brink of a playoff appearance, and inching toward a destination no previous Bulldogs team has reached with those same kids who watched on from the bleachers now leading the pack.
“I remember watching games and they played some good football,” Rogers said. “It’s pretty amazing really getting to fill their shoes.”
While the Bulldogs are anchored by an experienced core, their motor under center is a little less season. Sophomore Mitch Budke has slotted in at quarterback this fall, quickly emerging and the missing piece for an offense that has scored 46+ points in all six of its wins. The underclassmen’s success has been a pleasant surprise for Chase County, but for anyone who watched its defense closely in 2019, the signs have been present for a while. And for as much as Budke has become the Bulldogs’ true breakout star of 2020, the signs were there on the Chase County defense for anyone who watched closely a year ago.
Budke featured often as a linebacker in 2019. And while the 5-foot-9, 145-pound defender was classified as a freshman, he never quite looked like one on the field. “His speed and his eyes,’ VanDegrift said. “He just had a knack for the game.” That instinct turned Budke into an increasingly crucial defensive cog as the season rolled along, and as the season progressed deeper into the fall, and Chase County began facing powerhouses such as Madison and Maranatha, VanDegrift’s young linebacker didn’t even flinch.
In the biggest moments, more often than not, Budke stepped up.
In the midst of a 46-0 loss to eventual state champions Canton-Galva last September, he delivered the lone highlight. After dropping into coverage, Budke diagnosed and jumped a wheel route, and as the ball sailed over his shoulder, he stuck one arm out and snagged the football out of the cold, fall air with it.
Even in a blow out, Budke delivered a shining light and showed Chase County just the kind of talent it had on its hands.
“Mitch is a mature kid,” VanDegrift said. “He really grew into a role that made him not seem like a freshman. Playing big time schools of 8-man football, Mitch just fit right into those games. You couldn’t tell he was the freshman out there.”
Budke’s vision has translated to the quarterback position this fall. Chase County still operates its run heavy offense, but playing in a new division, the Bulldogs are throwing the ball more now, too. Budke, when given the chance, has taken advantage. He threw five touchdowns against Valley Falls in Week 3; another four against Flinthills on Oct. 2. With Budke’s arm and the patented running game the Bulldogs have always relied on, this Chase County offense possesses more talent than any since VanDegrift took over.
“He knows more than anybody,” Holloway said. “He just knows what to do and where to be. He makes plays. I can give him a look and he knows what to do.”
Budke’s poise and skill players around him have carried the Bulldogs this fall, but the season has not been without speed bumps. The Week 2 loss to Lebo only a few weeks later when Madison dropped Chase County, 60-12. For all the domination in their six wins, the gap in play during meetings with two of the area’s best programs showed that Chase County still has a way to go.
But despite the gulf in physicality and the margins in the defeats to Lebo and Madison, each has brought something to the Bulldogs. Lebo’s drubbing and the practice that followed led to the post-practice meeting that players and coach alike feel altered the season. And buried in the 48-point loss to Madison was a period of play in the second quarter where Chase County were momentarily at their undefeated, area rival’s level.
Already trailing 14-0, VanDegrift’s team stepped up to Madison on the offensive and defensive lines, and Budke tossed a pair of touchdowns passes for the team’s only points of the night before the hosts returned to dominance. Days after the game, Madison head coach Alex McMillian was still frustrated by how Chase County responded.
It was a brief moment where his team took it to a superior team, but it was proof enough to VanDegrift that his Bulldogs have taken the challenge this fall and evidence of just what Chase County could be capable of this postseason.
“That’s who we are,” the head coach said. “We go to a Madison team and we don’t care who you are. We’re going to get off the bus and play Chase County football.”
