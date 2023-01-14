Alan Phipps was sworn in for his third term as a Chase County Commissioner at the Chase County Courthouse Monday morning.
Updated: January 14, 2023 @ 9:44 am
Alan Phipps was sworn in for his third term as a Chase County Commissioner at the Chase County Courthouse Monday morning.
Judge Laura Miser presided over the ceremony.
Phipps has served on the County Commission for eight years in the past, serving two consecutive terms from 1998-2006. He entered into his third term Monday, replacing outgoing commissioner Randy Talkington at Monday’s commission meeting.
Phipps said it felt pretty comfortable to step back into the commissioner seat.
“Knowing the ropes from the past, some things have changed,” Phipps said. “There are more computers and that kind of thing than there used to be but basically the whole system works about the same, so I’m familiar with that.”
After his first meeting Monday, Phipps said he doesn’t necessarily have an agenda, but did identify some areas he would like to see improvements.
“There’s always road issues, and we hope to capture some money that we haven’t had before to improve roads and bridges,” Phipps said. “... I just want to help improve things in Chase County and make it a place where our young people will feel comfortable and even enjoyable to return to and want to make a living here.”
Overall, Phipps said, he just wants to work with the other commissioners toward a common good.
“I would like to help the other commissioners in improving things in Chase County and just try to get along and make things better,” Phipps said.
Phipps is a lifelong Chase County resident. Now residing in Matfield Green, Phipps has spent his life working as a farmer and rancher, as well as serving on the Extension Council, the School Board, and the South Fork Watershed District.
Phipps said he hopes to draw others to Chase County, to demonstrate the appeal that he and his family have enjoyed for years.
“It’s always been good for us and I think it would be good for lots of people,” he said.
