Chase and Greenwood Counties are next-door neighbors to Lyon County. Yet in the eyes of weather forecasters, they're sometimes considered closer to Wichita.
The National Weather Service showed that divide again early Wednesday in a hazardous weather advisory. It put Chase and Greenwood Counties in a zone which could have patchy fog Wednesday evening and overnight.
“Visibilities may drop to a mile at times,” the advisory said.
But Lyon County has none of those worries. While southeast Kansas may have morning snow flurries, Emporia could have some sunshine Wednesday with clouds moving in during the day.
Emporia Municipal Airport never climbed above freezing Tuesday, with a high of 28 degrees. Wednesday will be better for a few hours, with a forecast high of 36 helped by southerly winds.
Highs in the mid-fifties should return for Kansas Day on Saturday, with 60 possible in Cottonwood Falls Monday. A chance of rain now is in the forecast, but not until next Tuesday.
