Lyon County has lost about 1,700 residents since the 2010 Census, the latest government estimates show.
The U.S. Census Bureau believes the county's population was 31,998 on Thursday, July 1, 2021. That's a decline of 0.6% from April 2010.
The decline since the April 2020 census is 189 people. Some of them may have moved to Chase County, as it shows a one-percent population gain in that time to 2,598.
Greenwood County's estimated current population is 5,939, down by 77 from April 2020. Its population fell by 10% during the 2010s.
Lyon County's population is 22.7% “Hispanic or Latino,” the Census website shows. That compares with 2.5% who are Black, 2.4% who are Asian and 1.4% who are American Indian.
The numbers in surrounding counties are smaller, with the Hispanic population at 6.2% in Chase County and 4.1% in Greenwood County.
Lyon County residents have a median household income of $50,141, according to the government, with 12.6% living below the poverty line.
People who own their homes in Lyon County have a median home value of $113,700. The median rent is $654 per month.
Broadband internet is now in 83.5% of Lyon County households, the estimate also says. Fewer than nine percent of households has no computer at all.
