The Chase County Commission will exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate once again, following budget discussions on Monday.
The revenue neutral rate, or “the tax rate for the current tax year that would generate the same property tax revenue as levied the previous tax year,” for Chase County is 53.114 mills, CPA Cindy Jensen said.
So far, the commission has reduced the mill levy to 58.397, which would levy around $3.7 million. The mill levy can be reduced up until Aug. 27, but after the commissioners set the levy, it cannot go higher.
“If you stick with the revenue neutral rate, best case scenario, you get the same tax dollars as last year. If your evaluation goes down between now and November, you could actually get less dollars,” Jensen explained.
With the 5.283 mill increase, the county would be bringing in around $300,000 extra tax dollars.
Jensen added that the amount the mill levy would make property taxes increase in Chase County is dependent on the type of property owned. For example, an owner of a $100,000 house would see around a $12 increase per mill. A business owner would see around $30 per mill.
The commission is set to discuss the mill levy again at its Aug. 14 meeting.
In further business, commissioners approved a contract with KDOT and the Secretary of Transportation to build a new Cedar Point Bridge. Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk said the county would either be tearing down the original Cedar Point Bridge and erecting a replacement in the same area, or would be required to build another bridge at another crossing.
“The most economical and the most common sense place for the new bridge to go is right where the old bridge is sitting and the only people on the planet that object to that is the Historic Preservation Office, because that old bridge, there’s getting to be fewer and fewer of them,” Kirk said. “... If you try to put the bridge to the west of the old one, then there’s a huge bluff of that hill that there’s no room for the road. If you try to put that bridge to the east of the one that is currently there, it would have to be at such an angle and position that it would not only have to cross the Cottonwood River, it would also have to cross Bruno Creek.”
If the county is required to build a bridge beside the existing Cedar Point Bridge, Kirk said the state funding would not be enough to cover the costs of the more complicated designs and work.
Currently, Cook Flatt & Strobel Engineers out of Topeka are working on design work for the new bridge, as well as making plans to meet with the State Historic Preservation Office for the possibility of waiving the bridge’s historical protections. Kirk said without SHPO permission, KDOT could refuse to help fund the project.
County commissioners also gave their approval for the bridge to be taken down.
The commission also approved an $8,945 bid from Wray Roofing out of Emporia to replace approximately 119 feet of guttering and four downspouts for the front of the detention center. Commissioners stated they would also like Wray Roofing to inspect the condition of the courthouse guttering to gain an estimate on replacement costs.
The next commission meeting, originally set for July 31, will be moved to Aug. 1. The Chase County Commission will meet again on Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Chase County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.