chase county courthouse
Courtesy photo

The Chase County Commission will exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate once again, following budget discussions on Monday.

The revenue neutral rate, or “the tax rate for the current tax year that would generate the same property tax revenue as levied the previous tax year,” for Chase County is 53.114 mills, CPA Cindy Jensen said.

