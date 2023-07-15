Mattke L with Reinhardt (1).jpg

Christie Reinhardt, right, and Nancy Mattke, left, stand on the porch of the historic ranching home at Pioneer Bluffs.

 Courtesy Pioneer Bluffs

Christie Reinhardt has a deep appreciation for the winding, rolling expanses of the Flint Hills — and the history of those who settled it. So, when the opportunity came to become the next executive director of a historical homestead sitting among the hills in Matfield Green, she couldn’t pass it up.

“I have several friends in Matfield who may have all simultaneously forwarded the application and announcement for the executive director, saying ‘You have the right. This has your name on it. You should think about this,’” Reinhardt, the new executive director of Pioneer Bluffs, said.

