Christie Reinhardt has a deep appreciation for the winding, rolling expanses of the Flint Hills — and the history of those who settled it. So, when the opportunity came to become the next executive director of a historical homestead sitting among the hills in Matfield Green, she couldn’t pass it up.
“I have several friends in Matfield who may have all simultaneously forwarded the application and announcement for the executive director, saying ‘You have the right. This has your name on it. You should think about this,’” Reinhardt, the new executive director of Pioneer Bluffs, said.
Reinhardt joined the team at Pioneer Bluffs on Monday, starting the transition of responsibilities from 15-year executive director Lynn Smith. While Reinhardt is new to the role of historical preservation, the road taking her to a position in the Flint Hills has been long in the making.
Originally from Kansas City, Reinhardt attended K-State and the University of Colorado, before living in Lawrence for years. While working a role in public health that took her back and forth from Kansas to Alaska, Reinhardt had purchased a small home in Matfield Green where she planned to retire in the hills.
“I always loved the Flint Hills. It’s where, when you have an opportunity, it’s a beautiful day, let’s get in a car and drive to the hills,” she said. “I can remember one vacation and I was driving with my ex-husband through France and we were driving through the Champagne Valley. Beautiful, rolling vineyards and people come from all over the world and there are organized bus tours, and I turned to him and I said ‘Oh, my God. This looks like the Flint Hills of Kansas.’ And he burst out laughing and he said ‘Only you would say that. And I know you are calling that the highest compliment, that you think the Champagne of France is beautiful because it looks like the Flint Hills.’”
On her way to work on the home, Reinhardt said she would find herself slowing down to take in Pioneer Bluffs, eventually turning to Facebook and the homestead’s website to learn more.
“During one of my trips here is when I interviewed. As soon as I walked out of the interview, I thought ‘If I have the honor of them selecting me, I’m going to have to think about packing up quicker,’” she said with a laugh.
And so she did.
“It mostly came out of love of the area, wanting to be here, wanting to be part of the community,” Reinhardt said. “This is an incredibly important part of my move here and what I want to do is be a part of the community and I don’t see any better way to do that than right here.”
Reinhardt said she is excited to build off the foundation that Smith, the board of directors and all the volunteers at Pioneer Bluffs have already built. Her mission — to carry forward preserving the site as a Ranching Heritage Foundation.
“All of this is new to me and I am excited about learning,” she said. “I’m excited about learning from Lynn while she’s here and from the board and the people in the community. I’m a lifelong learner, so that’s a little bit of my challenge and one that I am excited about and being able to understand about that idea of community and history and what this represents. This is such a gift to be able to have an actual place to celebrate how people lived.”
She would also like to see the non-profit organization grow to keep history alive in the ever-evolving world.
“I’ve moved around my entire life and so to be in a place where you have a culture and people who have been in one place, doing the same thing for a long period of time is incredibly exciting.”
“There is always a challenge, as times change, how do we keep history alive?” she said. “Because everybody wants the newest, shiniest thing — and we have some new, shiny things here — but it’s really about taking the past and carrying it into the future.”
In the future, Reinhardt said she would like to work with the board and the community on how to project Pioneer Bluffs into the future, using technology and new resources and community partnerships to keep the facilities sustainable and viable.
“I am excited about bringing my experience and enthusiasm to this role, and being a part of this vibrant and active organization,” Reinhardt said in a release detailing her new role. “I know I have big shoes to fill and I am honored to have been selected.”
For Smith, those big shoes are in capable hands.
“It’s in good hands. Between Christie, and like Nancy said, a really strong board,” Smith said. “And beyond that, it’s our supporters and our volunteers and our visitors. They understand who we are and where we are going. That is a big part of the foundation Nancy was talking about, is getting community recognition of what we are trying to achieve here and we are there. It’s just going to keep on growing.”
“When Christie applied, one of the things that stood out for me in her letter was that you could tell she had looked at the information that we had online and that we have come through that growing [phase],” board president Nancy Mattke said. “Lynn has led us through from nothing to what we are today and we are kind of in a little bit of a new place, not necessarily a change place, but a new stage in the development of a non-profit — thank you, Lynn — and we are at a place were we can build on a foundation rather than building a foundation.”
“And that was one thing that she noted in her letter, that that was one thing she saw her place would be, to step in and go into those next stages,” she added. “... Just keep watching us. We are going to be here and it is going to be good.”
Reinhardt will be at Pioneer Bluffs most weekdays and weekend events, except when off-site for meetings. Visitors are invited to stop in and get to know her. To reach her, call 620-753-3484 or email at Christie@pioneerbluffs.org.
