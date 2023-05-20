It’s all about confidence. That’s the message the 29 graduating seniors took away Sunday afternoon at the Chase County Jr/Sr High School graduation.
Families and friends, educators, community members and students gathered in the gymnasium of the Jr/Sr High School on Mother’s Day to cheer on the next generation of Bulldog alumni as they prepared to turn the page to a new chapter in their lives.
Class president and valedictorian Cooper Schroer presented the keynote speech, sharing a moving story with the class about confidence — and what it can do for your future.
There once was a high schooler, Schroer said, who was hanging out with the wrong crowd, allowing his grades to slip. However, after taking the SAT, the young man received a score of 1480, better than 92% of test-takers in the country.
“Before this, he had never thought of himself as a smart kid, but seeing this he realized he had the potential to do something great,” Schroer said.
The young man applied himself for the rest of his high school career, eventually being accepted into an Ivy League school and became a successful entrepreneur. It wasn’t until much later that the man learned he had been sent the wrong SAT score and that he had actually scored a 740.
“This man changed his entire life on the false results that he was given,” Schroer said. “It wasn’t his intelligence or his ability that changed that day, but his confidence and determination to do what he never thought was possible.”
Principal Alberto Carrillo presented the graduating seniors with their diplomas, wishing them the best as they move onto the next stage of their lives.
“I can’t believe it’s been 13 years now since the start of this journey,” Carrillo said. “Let’s reflect a little bit on that. Parents, grandparents, seeing these young people grow into such great men and women that represented not just your family but our Bulldog family in such a great, great way that I’m so glad I got to share in it as well.”
