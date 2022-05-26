A wet highway is blamed in part for a crash Wednesday evening on the Kansas Turnpike which left a driver injured.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Serena Stutzman,51, of Olathe was heading south through Chase County around 5:45 p.m. She lost control about nine miles north of the Matfield Green rest area, hit the median wall and rolled into a culvert.
Stutzman was treated on the scene for minor injuries, but not taken to a hospital. No one else was in her vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.