I appreciate the trust and support of my constituents who elected me to serve the 68th District of Kansas, and am seeking another term.
First elected in 2016, we have accomplished many goals, including the disastrous tax experiment and getting our fiscal house in order. State debt is not increasing after we suffered from years of irresponsibility as individuals funded corporate welfare. We need an austere but adequate budget.
We have made key investments in state government that will help serve the people in Kansas and make much needed reforms in the foster care system. Ended decades of lawsuits, crafted education funding to help with educating students and supporting teachers. Passed legislation to provide another option for health insurance.
The Rural Revitalization Committee is researching solutions to help make rural Kansas a sustainable place to live and work. Technology is changing our state and we need to establish a workable plan and how it will be funded. The Transportation department is resuming construction on projects that were postponed due to lack of funding. Our state employees are receiving pay increases after years of neglect.
Property Tax is the main issue constituents have expressed concerns about, and there will be changes made in the very near future. Serving on the Tax Committee provides insight into the options that are available and how they impact the 68th District.
Working with other legislators to achieve a positive solution is my goal, and listening to constituents is critical. Past legislators have granted exemptions that have resulted in wind falls to some at the expense of others.
This a brief summary of accomplishments and goals, but Medicaid Expansion is high on the priority list for next year.
Not participating in the federal funds has cost the district millions of dollars annually, which is made up by property tax.
I am asking for your support in my campaign to continue representing the 68th District of Kansas.
Representative Dave Baker
68th District of Kansas
Email — davebaker.kansas@gmail.com
Cell — 620-767-2528
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.