Cottonwood Falls City Hall
Nine businesses in Cottonwood Falls will be making their entrances more accessible, after the city was named as one of 24 rural Kansas communities to be awarded funds through the Community Development Block Grant program Wednesday.

According to a release from Governor Laura Kelly, 24 communities in rural counties throughout the state will receive a share of nearly $7.9 million in federal grants to assist with community development projects.

