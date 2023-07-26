Nine businesses in Cottonwood Falls will be making their entrances more accessible, after the city was named as one of 24 rural Kansas communities to be awarded funds through the Community Development Block Grant program Wednesday.
According to a release from Governor Laura Kelly, 24 communities in rural counties throughout the state will receive a share of nearly $7.9 million in federal grants to assist with community development projects.
Cottonwood Falls was awarded $161,300, with an additional $53,700 in local matching funds. The $215,000 grant will help fund Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, including projects that increase access to essential goods and services in downtown or Main Street districts and other non-residential buildings in the community. Cottonwood Falls will use its funding to remove barriers for nine businesses, including installing ramps and door openers and increasing door widths to improve ADA access for community members.
Cottonwood Falls City Clerk Bree Larkin said the city has already seen a great interest from businesses on Broadway St., though the details on which businesses will be participating have not been nailed down yet.
“We probably won't have a list until after we do our public hearing about it on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the City Hall,” Larkin said. “We had talked to some businesses prior to applying for the grant … and we had some interest so it will just be coming back with those businesses and seeing who really has the desire to go forward with that.”
The CDBG program provides federal funds to local governments to develop viable communities by addressing their housing, public facilities, and economic needs. To be awarded funds, projects must meet at least one of three program objectives:
- The grant will benefit low- and moderate-income persons.
- The grant will prevent or eliminate slums and blight.
- The grant will resolve an urgent need that communities are not able to do on their own.
Other awards were made for improvements to community centers, parks and libraries; sidewalks and trails; childcare facilities and youth job training. The CDBG funds are one of the Department of Commerce’s primary tools in supporting the state’s smaller, predominantly rural communities.
“The Community Development Block Grant program provides the funding needed for communities to make critical improvements they otherwise might not be able to afford,” Kelly said in a written release. “We will continue leveraging all available resources that make positive economic impacts to communities across Kansas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.