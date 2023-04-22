Results from two evenings of ranch rodeo competitions during the EquiFest of Kansas have been announced by Justine Staten.
The competition was sponsored by the Kansas Horse Council, for which Staten serves as president, on March 16-19.
H Cross /Gibbs Cattle, Junction City, won both the Friday and evening rodeos. Team members are Chase Gibbs, Ty Swiler, Kolby Boos, and Doug Hall.
Second overall team Friday was JK Land & Livestock of Turkey, Texas. Team members are Salvador Torres, Lane Kennedy, Zack Parkin, and Jaydon Laubhan.
Third overall team Friday was Lonesome Pine of Cedar Point. Team members are Bud Higgs, Troy Higgs, Bo Kruger, and Travis Duncan.
Lonesome Pine placed second overall Saturday night, and JK Land & Livestock was the third-place team Saturday night.
H Cross/Gibbs Cattle won the sorting event Friday, while JK Land & Livestock won the double mugging on Friday.
Buck Creek Ranch, Cottonwood Falls, composed of Randy Peterson, Josh Patry, Jayden Patry, and Brenden Janz won the Friday evening trailer loading.
First in the wild cow milking event Friday was JC Cattle Company, Dwight, composed of Justin Brown, Jason Brown, Trey Langvardt, and Wade Olson.
Lonesome Pine won both the sorting and double mugging events during Saturday’s performance.
The wild cow milking event Saturday was won by the H Cross/Gibbs Cattle team.
The trailer loading event on Saturday first place time went to Nelson Angus/Broken H of Leonardville, composed of Mike Nelson, Brian Wurtz, Clay Hokr, and Cliff Hall.
