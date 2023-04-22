Lonesome Pine.jpg

Lonesome Pine, Cedar Point was third in the Friday performance and second in the Saturday performance of the ranch rodeo during the EquiFest of Kansas in Salina.

 Courtesy Kirkwood Kreations Photography

Results from two evenings of ranch rodeo competitions during the EquiFest of Kansas have been announced by Justine Staten.

The competition was sponsored by the Kansas Horse Council, for which Staten serves as president, on March 16-19.

