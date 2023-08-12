The restrooms at the Chase County track have gotten an upgrade, thanks to the work of Chase County Jr/Sr High School teacher Ron Albers’ industrial arts classes.

Students in Albers’ class started the project after football season, working to the end of the school year to completely remodel the space. The restrooms are now larger with more stalls and a different layout, as well as heating for the winter months.

