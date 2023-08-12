The restrooms at the Chase County track have gotten an upgrade, thanks to the work of Chase County Jr/Sr High School teacher Ron Albers’ industrial arts classes.
Students in Albers’ class started the project after football season, working to the end of the school year to completely remodel the space. The restrooms are now larger with more stalls and a different layout, as well as heating for the winter months.
“Once we knew that we’re going to do that, we just changed the layout,” Albers said. “And once we got that, we basically tore out the walls, got that taken care of and then we had to work with concrete and plumbers, get the new layout, install water lines, and take out the old existing stuff. Then it was just a matter of insulating, wiring and electricians coming in to inspect. Then once we got it insulated and the wiring in, enclosing it and back to the stalls, we helped a little bit with those.”
Albers class tackles a new project every school year, giving the students hands-on experience in all aspects of residential construction. The skills, Albers said, can come in handy for years to come.
“I tell those kids when we start every year, this is one of those fields that no matter where you go in the country, you can find a job if you want one doing this kind of stuff,” he said. “You’re never going to be without one. We’ve been doing this for years and years, so it varies on projects. I like the kind of new construction with the remodel stuff because they get the whole [experience of] putting in doors — we didn’t put any windows — but that way they get the whole aspect of what residential construction is about.”
And, of course, the demolition phase of each project provides a fun environment for the students to learn.
“They enjoy that,” Albers said. “Anything hands-on and even the demolition stuff, if there is stuff to tear out, they enjoy the heck out of that stuff. You don’t have to worry about too many discipline problems when they are doing what they like to do.”
