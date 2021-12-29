ELMDALE — The Chase County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual banquet at the end of January.
Chamber director Toni Schneider said the event will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Clover Cliff Ranch Pavilion, located at 826A US-50 in Elmdale.
“I’ve very excited for this event,” she said, adding that it will look a little different than in years past.
Ad Astra Food & Drink will cater the event.
“Another thing I’m very excited about is the new owner of Ad Astra, Matt Flowers, will be catering our event and offering a selection of fine smoked meat,” Schneider said. “We’re going to have brisket, turkey and ham.”
She said new board members, Alison Brown Johnson and Kelly Johnson, will be introduced and welcomed to the board.
While there will be a cost to attend, prices are not yet set in stone. Schneider said they will be announced soon and just asked that people save the date for the event.
Because the event is taking place earlier in the day, she hopes more people can attend.
“People won’t have to drive after dark and then if we have any mild inclement weather, they won’t have to drive on that in the dark,” Schneider said. “Most important, this way everyone can enjoy the beautiful view from the Clover Cliff Pavilion.”
We will have more details in the coming weeks. Visit www.chasecounterchamber.org for updates.
