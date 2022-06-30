Planning for Chase County Courthouse's sesquicentennial celebrations has been officially greenlighted by the county commission, following a Thursday morning meeting at the courthouse.
Chase County Historical Society director Dawn Sisson, CCHS board members Sharon and Delwin Burton, and Chase County Chamber of Commerce director Toni Schneider presented preliminary research and ideas related to the courthouse's 150th birthday.
Sisson said she's been collecting history since before COVID-19 and has found a number of useful items. That includes a centennial book that was published in 1972 that included basic community information. She also found newspaper collections, scrapbooks and cookbooks.
"We have working to put the next 50 years into that [book]," Sisson said.
In 1972, the county spent three days celebrating its 100th year. Sisson said it would be up to the county on how celebrations would run.
Schneider, who has stepped up to head the planning committee, said she was learning toward a "one day blowout" held in September 2023. While the courthouse's official anniversary is in October, Schneider said she had concerns about possible weather.
She sees opportunities for historical reenactments to observe the event, noting some key moments in Chase County history.
"Maybe some people who were supposedly at the grand ball and talking about how important the courthouse is the community," she said. "I was also thinking about not just celebrating that moment, but also celebrating the past 150 years."
Schneider said there's an opportunity to work with the Council Grove/Morris County Chamber-Commerce & Tourism during planning, and mentioned potentially borrowing Council Grove's trolley for special tours during the celebration.
Memorabilia, essay contests and more could round out the celebration.
Commissioners said they would like to see a variety of people on a planning committee. Those interested in serving on the committee can contact Schneider at 620-273-8469.
Please see Saturday's issue of the Chase County Leader-News for more coverage on this meeting, including wage discussions and an update on the detention center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.