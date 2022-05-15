The suspect in a Friday shooting in Chase County remained in a hospital Sunday. The sheriff said he has yet to be formally arrested.
“We have to do our paperwork,” Richard Dorneker said. “This is a pending investigation.”
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is helping Dorneker's staff in the case. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.
The Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday night saying a 33-year-old Emporia man was shot in the right hip around 6:15 a.m. He was treated at a hospital, then released.
The suspect reportedly was found unconscious in a creek near K-150 in the Elmdale area. He is identified as a 38-year-old man from Milford, who's accused of shooting the Emporia man inside a car.
