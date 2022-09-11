Two travelers from Minnesota received minor injuries in a collision on a rain-soaked Kansas Turnpike bridge in Chase County Saturday afternoon.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Donald and Diana Sorensen of Coon Rapids were driving a Jeep north about four miles north of the Matfield Green service area when a car hydroplaned into them around 4:45 p.m.
