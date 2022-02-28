The Chase County Commission received a homework assignment Monday morning.
“Start studying your bridge books a little bit,” Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk said. “Especially in your own districts, but countywide.”
Kirk wants to build about nine bridges across Chase County this year. And he recommends a bond issue to pay for them.
“I feel like we're getting behind on our bridge program,” Kirk explained. “We need to come up with some more money or look at other options.”
Using bonds to build bridges last came up in Chase County several years ago. But commissioners were concerned then about incurring debt, so nothing happened.
“We got tax dollars available, and the jail's making a little money,” Kirk said. While his crews are working on low-cost bridge projects, “I don't know what else to do to get some bridges built.”
One commissioner noted upcoming federal infrastructure money could be helpful. One estimate has Kansas receiving $500 million over a five-year span.
“But there will be 105 hands in that bucket,” Kirk responded. As in the number of counties in the state.
Kirk said he's been talking with a consultant about a bond vote. That firm is expected to attend the next commission meeting Monday, March 14.
The discussion leads to some obvious questions. Which bridges get the work? In whose district? Does traffic count take priority over truck use?
Kirk said the consultant suggested nine possible bridges for replacement. But he objected to five of them.
“Two of them that they included were seven-arch bridges. So we're going to run headlong into the historic people,” Kirk said.
Kirk prefers bridges along truck routes receive top priority.
“We need to look at commerce within the county,” he explained. “Commerce is driven by farms and ranches. Everybody's got a semi now. So we need to figure out – how do we enable that?”
The commissioners took no vote Monday on the bond idea. But at Kirk's recommendation, they scheduled a work session for Wednesday, March 23 at 9 a.m. to finalize details of the bridge list.
Read more about Monday's meeting in the next edition of The Chase County Leader-News.
