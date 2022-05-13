Chase County Leader-News
Chase County authorities are investigating after a passenger in a car was found with a gunshot wound.
Lyon County emergency calls indicate one person was taken to Newman Regional Health around 7:10 a.m. Friday with injuries.
Chase County dispatchers said they could not comment, because it is an “open investigation.” But deputies apparently were on the scene.
The exact location of the shooting has not been confirmed, but it is believed to be along a major highway.
This story will be updated for further developments.
