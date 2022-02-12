Former Chase County High School educator and girls’ basketball coach Pat Potts was recently honored at Kansas State’s celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
Potts received the inaugural Kansas State Girls and Women in Sports IMPACT Award at a Kanas State-Texas Tech basketball game on Feb. 5.
The award recognizes someone from the K-State family who has profoundly affected the lives of women and girls through athletics.
Potts was a member of the K-State women’s basketball program during the late 1960s.
“It’s nice to be able to think that I did have an impact on girls and women through my coaching and teaching,” said Potts in a video posted by Kansas State Athletics “I feel very honored to be the first one.”
She was the first girls’ basketball coach at Chase County and led the Bulldogs to its only state championship in 1977 (2A, 23-1).
“I had really, really good kids,” Potts said. “The right people at the right time. The right athletes at the right time. I had success. I had some years that were lean too, but I enjoyed it.”
“Pat taught me a lot about basketball, just to play better,” said Sam Cahoone in the video. Cahoone played on the 1977 state championship team.
Potts said it’s important for women to lead girls in women’s athletics. Not just on the court but in life. “You can be a great influence on that, I believe.”
She has remained in contact with several former players, noting that several have had successful lives and pursued leadership roles.
“She cared about the women that were on her team,” Cahoone said. “Whether we were on the court or just sitting on the bench, she always made sure everybody knew that they were part of this team. She cared about what was going outside the school, making sure that we were toeing the line. We were a family when we were on her team.”
