The Chase County Sesquicentennial Celebration Planning Committee wants your help to showcase the history and beauty of Chase County.
The committee is seeking photos of weddings, proms or other photos in or outside of the historic Chase County Courthouse, to be featured as part of a video display at the Sesquicentennial celebration.
Photos can be black and white or in color and should be submitted to Linda Drake at USD 284 for Chase County Junior Senior High School students to put together into a display
The display will be on show at the Symphony in the Flint Hills building, located at 331 Broadway St. in Cottonwood Falls, on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
There will also be a photography contest for all of you who have captured some great photos of the courthouse. Photos can be in black and white or color and must be matted and framed.
The photos will also be on display on Saturday and will be available for visitors to vote on their favorite. Entries should be dropped off at the Symphony of the Flint Hills by Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. or make arrangements with Kay Lauer.
For more information, contact Kay Lauer at 620-794-4452 or Tiffany Harshman at 620-273-6423.
If photos aren’t your thing, you can also make your mark in the county’s history by contributing to the time capsule.
The capsule was created in 2000 and will be opened again for the celebration, where clubs, classes and organizations are welcome to add items to the capsule before it is sealed back up.
Four-by-six-inch photos are also welcome to be added to an album of all who contribute.
Items and photos are due to Barbara Davis by Sept. 30. For more information, contact Barbara at 620-220-0259 or at davisbarb@yahoo.com.
