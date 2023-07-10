The Chase County Commission approved grant-funded technology upgrades to the courtroom at its meeting Monday morning.
Chase County District Court Clerk Jenna Gibb said the improvements would include updates to the court's hybrid Zoom meeting options, as well as to evidence review for jurors.
“At this point, the way it is set up, a person who appears by Zoom can only see and hear the judge,” Gibb said. “They cannot see or hear witnesses or attorneys or anyone else and it is not able to be recorded because it does not pick up everyone’s voices.”
Additionally, the grant upgrades would include monitors in the jury box, so that jurors are able to view evidence up close.
“This money is the same grant money that was used to digitize the court records just recently,” District Court Administrator Ruth Wheeler added.
The county will be fully reimbursed for the improvements after completion.
Additionally, the county received a request for a storm siren in the Toledo area from resident Mark Gibbons. Currently, Chase County has two storm sirens in Cottonwood Falls, two sirens in Strong City and one siren in Elmdale - no sirens have been placed in the county’s townships.
Sheriff Jacob Welsh said the county has been looking into upgrading the current sirens, at least one of which dates back to the 1950s. Welsh said he estimated the cost for a brand new siren would be around $20,000 to $30,000, as well as around $1,000 to $1,800 a year in annual maintenance.
Commissioner Matt Miller said adding new sirens would come with a lot of variables, including how the funding for regular maintenance and electricity would be gathered. Currently, individual cities take care of the maintenance costs for the sirens.
Welsh added that storm sirens are only meant to be outdoor warning systems and often can not be heard when indoors. He encouraged residents to sign up to receive phone alerts, listen to weather radios or sign up for the area storm alert system Everbridge at https://member.everbridge.net/453003085612434/new when expecting dangerous weather.
- Approved making six additional copies of the courthouse master key.
- Tabled a discussion on the Kansas Department of Transportation Cedar Point Bridge project until County Road and Bridge Supervisor Thom Kirk and County Attorney Bill Halvorsen can answer questions.
