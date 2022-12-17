Chase County wrestling 2022.jpg

Back row: Assistant Coach Brendan Harshman, Taylor Palenske, Micah Cauthers, Cal Kohlmeier, Brock Griffin, Mitch Budke, Assistant Coach Brian Budke. Middle row: Luke Budke, Guthrie Danford, Reece Budke, CJ Mitchell, Caleb Dexter. Front row: Manager, Alissa Smith, Samantha Mitchell, Kinzie Rogers, Dana Maddox, Lexi Price, Manager Reace Harshman, Manager Chayla Owen. Not Pictured: Head Coach Derick Budke, Assistant Ashia Passmore

 Linda Drake/Special to the Leader-News

The Chase County Bulldogs recently commenced their 2022-23 wrestling season, returning several grapplers from a team that recorded 186 match wins between both boys and girls.

Assistant coach Brian Budke spoke about the Bulldogs with bold confidence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.