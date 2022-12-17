The Chase County Bulldogs recently commenced their 2022-23 wrestling season, returning several grapplers from a team that recorded 186 match wins between both boys and girls.
Assistant coach Brian Budke spoke about the Bulldogs with bold confidence.
“Our team strength is camaraderie,” he said via email. “Our teammates have fun together. New wrestlers are welcomed whole-heartily to the team. We don’t have any weaknesses.”
Chase County will rely on a returning group who experienced an impressive degree of success. The squad’s wrestling style resulted in a 2.5-to-1 takedown ratio in 2021-22. These achievements should help the Bulldogs attain this year’s goals, which are basically the same as any other year in Cottonwood Falls.
“The goal for the season is always the same,” Budke declared. “We want our guys to peak and wrestle their best during regionals and state. We’ll face tough competition at basically every event. The toughest event though, and the most challenging, will be the Phillipsburg tournament. We used to travel out there in the past but haven’t in quite a few years. We’ll go back this year and put our team to the test.”
Returning girls
Kinzie Rogers – The junior is wrestling at 110 this season. She was a match away from qualifying for state last year — picking up 18 wins, 17 pins and 22 takedowns in 2021-22 — and a powerful wrestler who will have an upgraded arsenal this season. “We think she’ll do well,” Budke said.
Lexi Taylor – Competing at 155, sophomore Lexi Taylor is in her second year of wrestling. “She’s resilient — it’ll pay off for her this year,” Budke said.
Returning boys
Brock Griffin – The junior is wrestling at 165. Griffin nearly qualified for state at 170 last winter, recording 22 wins and 50 takedowns for the season. “Super athlete...super hard worker,” Budke said.
Cal Kohlmeier – Kohlmeier qualified for state last season at 182. “He may be the strongest 190-pounder in 3-2-1 A this year, but he’s basically just a third-year wrestler,” Budke said. “He’ll find the groove later in the season.”
Micah Cauthers – The junior earned a trip to state as a freshman and has moved up from 152 to 175. “He hit the weights hard over the summer to build himself up and is a force to be reckoned with,” Budke said.
Luke Budke – Budke is wrestling at 120 and was a state qualifier as a freshman last year. Budke finished the year with 23 wins, 17 pins and 20 nearfalls.
Noticeably absent is stellar athlete Mitch Budke. Budke recently sustained season-ending injuries in an accident unrelated to wrestling. He amassed 28 wins, 21 pins and 34 takedowns in 2021-22 and was selected as the team’s male wrestler of the year.
Newcomers
Samantha Mitchell (120) — “This is her first year wrestling. She’s a great addition to the team and pushes her teammates to dig deep.”
Dana Maddox (155) — “She’s in her first year wrestling at 155 lbs. She might wrestle up at 170 for varsity matches. We have a good system of technique at The County, and she’ll be able to use it this year.”
Caleb Dexter (106) — “He’s just a freshman in his first year of wrestling, but he’s picking up on the technique and scored points in his second match ever.”
CJ Mitchell (132) — “He’s an incoming freshman who has been wrestling for quite a few years. He’s tough and a hard worker. He’s improving quickly and will finish the season well.”
Reece Budke (150) — “He was JV last year as a freshman at 160 but is getting varsity action this year. He has a ton of youth wrestling experience and Spring freestyle experience.”
Taylor Palenski (157) — “He’s a senior and making his varsity debut. I’m excited to see what he can do this year. He has his own skill set and can use it well.”
