Chase County will have a new sheriff this fall, after the long-time leader announced he is retiring.
Richard Dorneker revealed his decision Tuesday on his Facebook feed, after turning in an announcement at the courthouse. He said his retirement date is Thursday, September 1.
“It has been an exceedingly difficult and bittersweet decision for me to make,” Dorneker wrote in a letter posted on social media. “It is time to spend time with family, and I will miss serving.”
Dorneker became sheriff in 2005. He said he has served in Chase County law enforcement since 1994.
Even though he was born in Chicago, “I have come to know the citizens of our county and consider them family and Chase County my home,” Dorneker wrote.
Dorneker is retiring in the middle of his fifth term. Under state law, Undersheriff Joshua Simmons will replace him until Gov. Laura Kelly appoints a successor. That person will serve until the 2024 election.
Chase County Clerk Connie Pretzer announced Wednesday that Republican precinct committee members will hold a convention with a “secret ballot” to recommend a replacement for Dorneker.
Chase County has 11 townships. A list posted by Pretzer shows six of them have both a Republican Precinct Committeeman and Committeewoman. In five of those six cases, they're married to each other.
Cedar, West Falls and West Strong townships have no designated Republican precinct committee members.
Chase County Democratic Party Chair Scott Dawson said he's still trying to determine if his leadership will make its own suggestion to the Democratic Governor.
“This is all fresh right now,” Dawson said while loading hay. “I'm trying to get a bug in everybody's ear to see if we want to sit down and do the same.”
Dawson admitted Democrats have “a much smaller demographic” than Republicans in Chase County.
Dorneker will be the first of two top officials in Chase County to retire in a two-day span. Fifth Judicial District Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler's last day will be Friday, September 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.