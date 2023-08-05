Special to The Leader-News
Pioneer Bluffs Board President, Nancy Mattke, has announced that a $30,000 donation from anonymous donors will honor the accomplishments and legacy of retiring Executive Director Lynn Smith.
The donation will establish the Lynn Smith Home and Ranch Heritage Fund. “The purpose of the fund,” said Mattke, “will be to build upon Lynn’s achievements over the past 15 years and continue her legacy into the future.”
The fund will provide financial support for the continued revitalization of the farmhouse built in 1908 and the barn built in 1915. In addition, it will support the ongoing Ranching Heritage mission of Pioneer Bluffs.
Lynn Smith served as the first Executive Director of Pioneer Bluffs, beginning in 2008. Under Smith’s leadership, Pioneer Bluffs became widely recognized as the only Center dedicated to the preservation of Flint Hills Ranching Heritage.
In the past 15 years, most of the century-old buildings have been restored or renovated and a new log cabin has been built. The barn is now an event space, regularly filled with those attending Prairie Talks, concerts, barn dances, youth activities and weddings. The grounds are open to the public and nearly everyday visitors come to explore the nature trail, have a picnic, experience a self-guided tour or simply for bird watching or creek wading.
Mattke said others can donate to the Lynn Smith Home and Ranch Heritage Fund, and one such opportunity for contributions would be the upcoming Match Day Program in November, sponsored by Emporia Community Foundation. This year ECF will make $175,000 available in matching funds to 35 participating organizations, including Pioneer Bluffs.
“I am humbled and honored by this recognition,” said Smith, “There is so much that can be accomplished with this size of gift, and the possibilities will grow exponentially if it inspires additional contributions.”
“We are excited about this very generous donation, and grateful for the commitment and contribution Lynn has made to Pioneer Bluffs,” said Mattke. “Her leadership has been paramount to our success, and it is very fitting that this fund will continue her work.”
Pioneer Bluffs is located on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green, and on the web at pioneerbluffs.org.
