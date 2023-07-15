Enjoy classic and original Cowboy Songs and Poetry on Friday, July 21 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at the special “Western Music Night” of the Emma Chase Friday Night Music.
Celebrate Flint Hills cowboy traditions of humor, ranch life, roundups, rodeos, and romance. This is an acoustic jam/open mic — all musicians, poets and listeners welcome.
Music will be out under the stars (weather permitting) by the Chase County Courthouse in Cottonwood Falls — bring your lawn chair. Or, if rainy or too hot, it will be in the lovely Prairie PastTimes gallery at 220-1/2 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls. Admission is free.
Held for the past 24 years, Emma Chase Friday Night Music is on odd Fridays (1st, 3rd and 5th Fridays) and is one of the “8 Wonders of Kansas” and is on the “Kansas Bucket List.” To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/EmmaChaseMusic.
