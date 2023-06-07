Flint Hills ranch families have stories to tell of their unique heritage, and two families will share these stories in Prairie Talks – a series of community discussions at Pioneer Bluffs near Matfield Green.
On Saturday, July 1, Pioneer Bluffs will host two Prairie Talks, each one a distinctly different story of ranching.
At 1:30 p.m., Carol House of Arkansas City will tell the story of her late husband, Bill House, who went from being an attorney to raising Grand Champion Herefords.
Then, at 2:30 p.m., Nancy Methvin of Lincolnville will tell how her Louisiana ranch family's summer adventure turned into 46 years of living in, and loving, the Flint Hills of Kansas.
After practicing law in the 1940s, Bill House returned to the family Hereford business in Chautauqua County. By the early 1950s, House had risen to the top of the National Order of Hereford Growers, winning Grand Champion four times at the American Royal in Kansas City, MO. In his 65 years of ranching, House was a strong influence in legislative initiatives that impacted the entire beef cattle industry. He served as past president of the Kansas Livestock Association, the American Hereford Association, and the American National Cattleman's Association, now the National Cattlemen's Association. In 1964, House was named Distinguished Jayhawk of the Year by then Governor Anderson.
During the Prairie Talk, Carol House will tell many stories, possibly even how a 1,800 lb plastic ornamental bull came to be in her front yard.
At the 2:30 p.m. Talk, Nancy Methvin will speak of ranching in Louisiana Bayou Country on land that had been in the family since 1714. Her family came to the Flint Hills for one summer and stayed for 46 years on land that was once part of the original 101 Ranch and the Frye/Ronsick Ranch. Methvin will discuss the history of the areas they have lived.
There is no cost to attend these Prairie Talks, but donations are appreciated and will support future program events.
Refreshments will be available. Reservations are requested but not required and will help ensure plenty of chairs are out. RSVP on the Facebook event page or to the Executive Director, Lynn Smith, at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
The mission of Pioneer Bluffs is to preserve and share the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills. A National Register Historic District, Pioneer Bluffs is on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green.
