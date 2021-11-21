A Texas truck driver received minor injuries Sunday morning when his semi went off the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County.
A Kansas Highway Patrol report says Stephan Harz, 32, of Providence Village, Texas drove the new-model semi through the Flint Hills at around 8:55 a.m. It somehow went off the northbound lanes about five miles north of the Matfield Green service plaza, then hit a guardrail and rolled into a ditch.
First responders took Harz to Newman Regional Health in Emporia. But the KHP believes his injuries are minor. No one else was in the truck.
