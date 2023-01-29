Two people were under arrest Sunday on charges of stealing items from the old Cedar Point school in western Chase County. They also face drug charges.
Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman reported Sunday that the suspects entered the building shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday wearing “all black” and carrying flashlights. One Facebook report claimed the suspects carried a box of items.
Deputies arrested Kathryn Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Eells, 23, of Topeka.
Authorities recommended both face the same seven charges: Burglary of a non-dwelling, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Chase County Attorney will determine exactly what charges the two will face.
The Abandoned Kansas website says the former Cedar Point Consolidated School was abandoned in 2015, with the land owned by a farmer.
