An Alabama woman was taken to an Emporia hospital Sunday evening after a crash in Chase County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Jayleen Elies, 36, of Boaz was riding in a car heading north on the Kansas Turnpike. The driver somehow went out of control about one mile south of the Bazaar scenic lookout and hit the center wall.
