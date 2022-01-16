Monday will be a holiday for many people, but not everyone.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day means no mail delivery and many closed banks. The Chase County and Lyon County courthouses will be closed, as will the Emporia Public Library,
But area school districts take a variety of approaches to the day.
Chase County schools will be closed completely. So will Madison-Virgil schools, although the school board rescheduled its monthly meeting to occur Monday night.
But North Lyon County schools will meet as usual Monday. The next day off for students there will be Presidents Day, Monday, February 21, although it is an in-service day.
Emporia and Southern Lyon County schools will have an in-service day for teachers, but no classes. The Emporia School Board is scheduled to tour district construction projects.
Flint Hills Technical College will be closed Monday. Emporia State University does not begin spring semester until Wednesday.
Monday's holiday honors civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr., who was born January 15, 1929. The third Monday in January was declared a federal holiday in 1983.
