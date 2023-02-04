The Chase County Drug Free Action Team is hoping to provide every USD 284 student and staff member with a free T-shirt, after a recent T-shirt design contest for grades 6 - 12.
The Chase County Drug Free Action Team is hoping to provide every USD 284 student and staff member with a free T-shirt, after a recent T-shirt design contest for grades 6 - 12.
To do this, they need to do some fundraising.
“If you have ever wanted a chance to Pie the Sheriff or one of our school Admins in the face now is your chance,” said school social worker Gerri Blaisdell in a post to social media. “We are selling tickets to win the chance to pie one of four lucky DFAT members in the face at our last home basketball game on Feb 17.”
Those “lucky” members include Sheriff Jacob Welsh, Superintendent Glenna Grinstead, Chase County Elementary School Principal Brock Peña and CCJSHS Principal Alberto Carrillo.
Tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five. Blaisdell said tickets can be placed in the bucket for whomever you want to see pied. If the winner isn’t able to be there to pie the lucky winner themselves, Blaisdell said they can write in a sub.
“Just put who you would like to pie them on the ticket instead of your name,” she said. “Make sure to ask them first if they can be at the game.”
If you would like a ticket/tickets please reach out to any DFAT student member, comment on here, or email Blaisdell at blaisdellg@usd284.org.
Blaisdell can take Venmo and PayPal if you can’t pay in person.
Updates will be posted to https://www.facebook.com/CCDFAT.
