Chase County High School’s Reese Kohr qualified for the Kansas State Wrestling Championships last weekend.
The senior grappler placed third in the 132-pound weight class at the regional meet, earning a spot at the state tournament in Salina on Feb. 23-24.
The regional was the season’s final competition for the other wrestlers on the girls’ team.
“Kinzie Rogers 109, Cassie Herron 101 and Nora Budke 126lbs all had tough losses in the blood round,” wrote head coach Derick Budke in his weekly email roundup. “Lexi Taylor DNP (did not place) at 155lbs but wrestled hard all season. Great season for our young women. We are very proud of all their efforts this season.”
Kohr has recorded 20 wins, 22 takedowns and 19 pins the year.
The Bulldog boys competed at the Chase County Invitational last Saturday, placing fifth overall and scoring 72 points. El Dorado was the tournament champion, totaling 142 points.
Mitch Budke placed first at 160 pounds, while freshman Luke Budke collected a first-place finish in the 106-pound weight class. Mitch Budke has amassed 25 wins, 18 pins and 31 takedowns this season. Luke Budke has garnered 20 wins with 14 pins.
The Bulldog boys team will compete at the regional tournament in Douglass on Feb. 18-19.
