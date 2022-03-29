The Chase County Attorney will back Tony Mattivi in the battle for Kansas Attorney General.
Mattivi's campaign announced Tuesday that 20 county or district attorneys across the state are endorsing him. They include William Halvorsen of Chase County, along with prosecutors in larger areas such as Wichita and Hutchinson.
A message seeking comment from Halvorsen Tuesday afternoon was not returned.
Mattivi calls himself “a conservative outsider and career prosecutor”. The retired Assistant U.S. Attorney is seeking the Republican nomination against former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and State Senator Kellie Warren.
The only Democrat to declare for Attorney General is Lawrence attorney Chris Mann.
Yet the Secretary of State's website shows none of the announced candidates had filed for office as of Tuesday afternoon. The deadline to file is Wednesday, June 1.
