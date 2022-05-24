Minor flooding was forecast for Cottonwood Falls and western Lyon County Tuesday morning, as more rain fell on the Emporia area.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning from Wednesday afternoon to Friday afternoon along the Cottonwood River, from Florence across Chase County to Plymouth.
The river is expected to be one foot below flood stage at Cottonwood Falls Wednesday morning, but then climb nearly one foot above flood stage Thursday morning. That could flood rural roads along the river.
An even more dramatic rise is expected in Plymouth. The Cottonwood River stood at 5.3 feet Tuesday morning, but it's forecast to 27.9 feet Wednesday morning and 32.7 feet Thursday morning.
The Cottonwood could be high enough to cause flooding along Road A Thursday, the NWS advised. Yet as of Tuesday morning, no warnings were issued along the Neosho River.
The entire Emporia area is included in a flood watch through Wednesday morning. Emporia is forecast to receive two to three inches of rain, while Chase County could receive three to four inches.
The latest rain event began Monday night, with 0.43 inches falling at a station three miles northwest of Emporia. That location is approaching seven inches of rain in May.
Emporia Municipal Airport only had 0.05 inches Monday. But a half-inch fell in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday.
The chance for rain continues through late Wednesday night. Sunshine should return Thursday, leading to a most sunny Memorial Day weekend with highs increasing to the upper 80s.
