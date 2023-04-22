Track
The Chase County High School track and field team logged some epic performances at the Gene Farrow Invitational Monday, highlighted by the Bulldog boys’ meet championship.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Track
The Chase County High School track and field team logged some epic performances at the Gene Farrow Invitational Monday, highlighted by the Bulldog boys’ meet championship.
Chase County scored 53.5 points more than second-place Lyndon High School.
The Bulldog boys’ sprint crew lit up the track, sweeping both relays and posting victories in the 100-meter dash and 400-meter dash, by Brock Griffin and Tag Groh, respectively. In the field, freshman Madelyn Wilson earned a pair of second-place finishes in the shot put and javelin. Senior Mitch Budke recorded a 163-0 throw in the javelin. And Luke Budke cleared 12-0 in the pole vault.
Girls
4x400m relay — 6, (Avery Beyer, Grace Newland, Madelyn Wilson, Kiya Cahoone), 5:00.37.
Shot put — 2, M.Wilson, 33-10.5.
Javelin throw — 2, M.Wilson, 104-5.
Pole vault — 2, Kinzie Rogers, 7-0.
Boys
100m — 1, Brock Griffin,11.32. 3, Gavyn Francis, 11.60.
400m — 1, Tag Groh, 51.93. 2, B.Griffin, 52.18. 800m — 2, Cooper Schroer, 2:05.44. 5, Carson Schroer, 2:16.23.
110m hurdles — 3, Aidan Eidman, 17.0.
300m hurdles — 3, A.Eidman, 45.97.
4x100m relay — 1, (Mitch Budke, Cal Kohlmeier, G.Francis, B.Griffin), 44.91.
4x400m relay — 1, (Wyatt Griffin, B.Griffin, Cooper Schroer, T.Groh), 3:37.85.
4x800m relay — 3, (Cooper Schroer, Carson Schroer, Silas Hernandez, Tate Morgan), 8:56.21.
High jump — 4, A.Eidman, 5-8.
Long jump — 2, T.Groh, 20-5.5.
Javelin throw — 2, M.Budke, 163-0.
Pole vault — 2, Luke Budke, 12-0.
Baseball
COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Bulldog baseball squad defeated the Lyndon Tigers in a close 2-1 game Thursday, improving to 6-4.
Chase County collected seven hits, stranding five baserunners. The highlight of this contest came from the hill. Cal Kohlmeier pitched a two-hit, 14-strikeout complete game with no walks. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.