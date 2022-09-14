Western Kansas is starved for rain even more than the Emporia area. Yet storms developing there can drift in our direction.
The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that severe storms building to the west could approach the area Thursday evening. Chase County could receive general rain, with severe activity expected to stay west of Salina and Concordia.
A warming trend continued in Emporia Tuesday, with Municipal Airport hitting a high of 91 degrees. That was nine degrees above normal for the date.
Highs should remain in the 90-degree range or above through the end of summer, which is eight days away. But an autumn breeze is starting to blow, with gusts of 25-30 miles per hour possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Forecasters have moved the chance for weekend rain back to Saturday afternoon. But it remains small at 20%, going away Saturday night.
