Storm map - 9.14.22

A modest threat for severe weather exists in parts of Kansas Thursday evening. But Chase County may receive only showers, while Emporia stays dry.

 Courtesy Weather,gov/Topeka

Western Kansas is starved for rain even more than the Emporia area. Yet storms developing there can drift in our direction.

The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that severe storms building to the west could approach the area Thursday evening. Chase County could receive general rain, with severe activity expected to stay west of Salina and Concordia.

