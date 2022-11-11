In the spirit of the state playoffs and the Chase County Bulldogs participating in them, it seemed fitting to revisit the lone individual state football record the Bulldogs possess.

The impressive record belongs to former Chase County player Blaise Holloway, who recorded three pick-six scores in a single half in 2020.

