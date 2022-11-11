In the spirit of the state playoffs and the Chase County Bulldogs participating in them, it seemed fitting to revisit the lone individual state football record the Bulldogs possess.
The impressive record belongs to former Chase County player Blaise Holloway, who recorded three pick-six scores in a single half in 2020.
In a game versus Cedar Vale-Dexter, Holloway — which Chase County won 66-0 — Holloway established the rare feat. It stands as the record for interceptions returned for a touchdown in a game in Kansas 8-man football.
“State Record 3 pick 6’s in one half of football,” posted Chase County assistant football coach Derick Budke in a 2020 tweet. “Lots of attention payed to the int’s, but these back-to-back plays show Holloway’s complete game.” Budke was referring to two video clips displaying Holloway’s ability to make sound tackles and strip the ball.
Technically, Holloway also holds the overall record. Well, he actually shares it with the 11-man record holder, Morgan Moore, of Douglass High School, who set it in 1996. And the Bulldogs do co-own a team state record: Interceptions returned for TDs in a game. Chase County accomplished that slice of stellar defense in the same contest. The other owner is Coldwater High School (1984).
The national record for pick 6’s in a quarter belongs to Brock Harmon of Washington High School (Oklahoma) set in 2013. Harmon performed the hat trick in the span of six minutes, according to The Oklahoman. Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard brought two picks to the house in a quarter twice while at Urbandale High School (Iowa) in 2013. The college Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) record is also three, set by the University of Houston’s Johnnie Jackson in 1987.
Holloway must have possessed reliable speed, excellent vision, exceptional hands and a smattering of helpful blocks to turn his hat trick. Moore, too. But more importantly, Holloway’s defensive intelligence most likely led to quick anticipation.
This brings us to 2022 and Galva High School’s Jett Vincent. The Eagle ballhawk — 34 career interceptions, recruited by Colorado State and North Dakota — must have the same skill set and intelligence as Holloway. He tied Holloway’s record in September in a game against Solomon High School.
And the record will probably be broken at some point. But for now, it’s one that Chase County can enjoy and be proud of. And Galva, of course.
