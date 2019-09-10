At 1 p.m. Saturday, Steve Cormier returns to the Flint Hills from his home in New Mexico to perform classic cowboy music.
"When Steve Cormier sings classic cowboy ballads, we feel we are hearing them for the first time,” wrote the Folklore Society of Greater Washington. “Suddenly the songs are more than just sentimental reminders of an imagined past — we sense the danger and the loneliness early cowboys faced in following their trade."
The music of Cormier draws from authentic experiences.
“I started cowboyin’ in the Flint Hills,” Cormier said. “I broke horses, shod horses, fixed fence, bucked hay, worked cattle and whatever else a cowboy did around that beautiful country.”
After working in the Flint Hills, Cormier moved to the southwest where he continued “cowboyin’” and played supporting roles in western movies and television, including “Breaking Bad,” “Gunsmoke,” and “Wyatt Earp.” He earned a Ph.D. in American Studies from the University of New Mexico, with a dissertation on ranching.
Donations gratefully accepted for this community event, and will fund future prairie heritage programs at Pioneer Bluffs. Reservations requested but not required. Contact Executive Director Lynn Smith at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org for reservations or questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.