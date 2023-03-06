Storm season is approaching and now is the time to brush up on the warning signs of severe weather.
Chase County emergency personnel, weather enthusiasts and interested citizens gathered at the Chase County Community Building Wednesday evening for “Storm Fury on the Plains,” the annual storm spotting training provided by the National Weather Service out of Wichita.
The National Weather Service serves 26 counties in its warning area throughout central, south-central and southeast Kansas. National Weather Service Meteorologists Andy Kleinsasser and Kelly Butler presented this year’s training, preparing “storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season.”
For Kansans in particular, this information can be life-saving.
According to Kleinsasser, Kansas sees the most tornadoes out of all the 50 states, with an average of 62 tornadoes per year per 10,000 square miles. Oklahoma follows at 50. While April through June is considered “storm season” in Kansas, there is no time that a tornado cannot occur. Tornadoes have occurred in Kansas each month of the year since 1950.
Kleinsasser said, often, storms do not appear to have tornadic properties on radar alone. That is where spotters come in. With call lines, social media, storm spotting apps and more, trained individuals can report severe weather to the National Weather Service from their own phones - speeding up the alert process for residents in the area, and possibly saving lives.
For example, Kleinsasser said, storm spotting came in particular help during the Andover tornado that occurred on April 29, 2022. A local YMCA in Andover took a direct hit during the tornado, but thanks to an early tornado warning issued for the area, staff were able to move all residents at the YMCA into the locker rooms. Though the building suffered severe damage, only one individual was injured.
“It didn’t look very impressive on radar,” Kleinsasser said. “What caused us to pull the trigger on that tornado warning was spotter reports. Reports from folks like you with eyes on the ground.”
Kleinsasser’s tips for storm spotters?
- Don’t go storm chasing without ample experience.
- Stay out of the storm's path.
- Stay out of harm’s way. You should not have to bend your neck to see the storm.
- Have good visibility.
- Have an escape route.
Knowing what type of storm you are looking at is also helpful. According to Kleinsasser, there are four main types of storms: single-cell, cluster, squall line and supercell.
The two most dangerous storms are squall lines and supercells, both of which have the conditions necessary to produce tornadoes. So how do you spot these storms coming?
If you are watching a storm on radar, it can be hard to spot a possible tornado. In supercells, Kleinsasser explained, the “meat and potatoes” of the storm will form what is known as a “hook echo.” In simple terms, if you see a hook-shaped rotation on a supercell radar image, there is a chance that the storm could produce a tornado. Other times, the hook may look more like an indent or even a “v” shape.
In person, this looks very different.
While most supercells don’t produce tornadoes, Kleinsasser said, you should watch wall clouds - which often have an anvil or cauliflower-shaped head - for rotation, which can mean a tornado may form. At the very least, supercells and squall lines - which look like long, sweeping walls of clouds - can produce high winds and some communities may blow tornado sirens as a precaution.
If you see severe weather, there are many ways to report it. Kleinsasser said the National Weather Service is always ready for reports on dime-size or larger hail, small hail covering the ground, winds upwards of 50 miles per hour, wind damage, flooding and cloud rotation. To report severe weather, Kleinsasser encourages storm spotters to reach out on social media by tagging the National Weather Service in photos or videos, calling them at 800-367-5736, reporting online at insw.ncep.noaa.gov/report or spotternetwork.org or by using the MPing mobile app.
You can also call the Chase County Sheriff's Office at (620) 273-6313. Sheriff Jacob Welsh said it helps to have trained spotters who may have eyes in places that deputies cannot.
“We can’t be everywhere all at one time with our eyes on the sky,” Welsh said. “We appreciate everyone who gets the training and is able to look towards the storm in a safe manner and report that back to us so we know the right times to set off sirens.”
Storm spotting training is free to everyone and trained spotters in Chase County include residents of all walks, from emergency responders to students.
The fire [department], EMS, law enforcement, the school district actually brought some of the students out,” Emergency Preparedness supervisor Scott Wiltse said. “It’s all aspects and everybody is welcome to call and report, either to the weather service or to the sheriff’s office to let us know what’s going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.