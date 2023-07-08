Heritage is not just history. It is so much more.
That’s the lesson Pioneer Bluffs Executive Director Lynn Smith hopes to instill in the minds of Flint Hills residents as part of the non-profit organization’s mission of preserving ranching heritage through stories.
Nestled in the heart of the 12-acre homestead, dozens of history buffs attended last weekend’s Pioneer Bluffs Prairie Talks, learning and sharing the stories of the Flint Hills.
Carol House of Arkansas City, wife of the late Bill House, who went from being an attorney to raising Grand Champion Herefords, spoke of her husband’s influence on the cattle industry of Kansas.
“Carol House discussed how Bill House had influenced the cattle industry on a national level, and she showed the personal side of a man who loved and cared for the land, cattle, and his wife,” Smith said.
House was a strong influence in legislative initiatives that impacted the entire beef cattle industry. He served as past president of the Kansas Livestock Association, the American Hereford Association, and the American National Cattleman’s Association, now the National Cattlemen’s Association.
Nancy Methvin of Lincolnville also shared the tale of how her Louisiana ranch family’s summer adventure turned into 46 years of living in, and loving, the Flint Hills of Kansas.
“In the words of one of our guests, Annie Wilson, regarding the second talk: ‘Such an amazingly interesting and rich presentation this afternoon. Nancy Methvin gave a wonderful glimpse into one family’s remarkable journey between two very different worlds,’” Smith added.
The Methvin family ranched in Louisiana Bayou Country on land that had been in the family since 1714. The family came to the Flint Hills for one summer in 1977, and stayed on land that was once part of the original 101 Ranch and the Frye/Ronsick Ranch.
Sharing the stories of the land and its people, Smith said, ensures that future generations will be able to learn from their history. Allowing that history to fade away, would detract from the rich culture that shaped our communities.
“We learn from our past, but we’re doing more than just preserving and sharing it,” Smith said. “Heritage is not history. It’s the culture, it’s the way of life, it’s the work, it’s who we are, it’s our story and it’s the stories that define who we are. By sharing that we learn from others. We see how the Flint Hills were shaped by these people, how the Flint Hills became what it is.”
There is no cost to attend the Prairie Talks, but donations are appreciated and will support future program events. You can also catch past Prairie Talks on the Pioneer Bluffs website, at https://pioneerbluffs.org/home/ranching-heritage/prairie-talks.
“It’s so important for both the next generation and for every generation to see this,” Smith added. “Those of us that maybe went through it, we feel a camaraderie with the stories and then for the next generation we might think what it would be like to look back and hear a really good story from a hundred years ago and that’s what we’re doing with this. We’re preserving the story so that a hundred years from now somebody can look back and say what life was like in the Flint Hills.”
In addition to individual stories, Pioneer Bluffs also celebrates the people as a whole, who helped shape the culture of the Flint Hills. And what better figure to represent life on the Flint Hills than the cowboy?
“July 22, it’s the day of the cowboy and that’s going to be just an all day and an evening thing for people to come and go to,” Smith said. “From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. we’re going to have the entire ground floor of our barn filled with a model train setup. We’ve got a club coming from Wichita that’s going to set it all up, and it will be running and people can come and watch and ask questions and learn about our trains.”
The trains are more than just a fun experience. It also marks the centennial celebration of the train tracks reaching the City of Matfield Green in July 1923.
“According to history, over 3,000 people came to celebrate the tracks coming to Matfield Green and they did many similar things to what we’re going to be doing, which was ice cream and music and the community getting involved,” Smith added.
To keep up with all the events at Pioneer Bluffs, visit https://pioneerbluffs.org.
