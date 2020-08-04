The second round of election results include precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28 reporting.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
US Senator
Barbara Bollier - 1,300
Robert Leon Tillman - 236
Total Votes - 1,536
US House of Representatives 1st District
Christy Cable Davis - 865
Kali Barnett - 672
Total Votes - 1,537
State Senator 17th District
Stephen Vecchione - 1,348
State Representative 51st District
Write-in - 1
State Representative 60th District
Todd Maddox - 1,069
State Representative 76th District
Write-in - 12
District 2 commissioner:
Ronald McCoy - 577
District 3 commissioner:
Write-in - 21
County Clerk
Write-in - 61
County Attorney
Write-in - 53
County Sheriff
Write-in - 93
County Treasurer
Sharon Gaede - 1,398
Register of Deeds
Write-in - 46
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
US Senator
Roger Marshall - 1163
Kris Kobach - 606
Bob Hamilton - 458
David Alan Lindstrom - 133
Brian Matlock - 82
Gabriel Mark Robles - 54
Lance Berland - 60
Steve Roberts - 60
Derek C. Ellis - 47
John Miller - 22
John L. Berman - 6
Total Votes - 2,691
US House of Representatives 1st District
Tracey Mann - 1,271
Bill Clifford - 684
Michael Soetaert - 543
Jerry Molstad - 125
Total Votes - 2,623
State Senator 17th District
Jeff Longbine - 2,479
State Representative 51st District
Ron Highland - 57
Gary Schuetz - 17
Total Votes - 84
State Representative 60th District
Mark Schreiber - 1,834
State Representative 76th District
Eric L. Smith - 394
Robert Harmon - 190
Total Votes - 584
District 2 commissioner:
Doug Peck - 658
Phillip Mott - 279
Robert McClelland - 274
District 3 commissioner:
Rollie Martin - 250
Jarom Smith - 158
Chris Bartel - 142
County Clerk
Tammy Vopat - 2,542
County Attorney
Marc Goodman - 2,392
County Sheriff
Jeff Cope - 2,525
County Treasurer
Write-in - 160
Register of Deeds
Wendy Weiss - 2,456
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.