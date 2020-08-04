Vote

The second round of election results include precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28 reporting. 

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

US Senator

Barbara Bollier - 1,300

Robert Leon Tillman - 236

Total Votes - 1,536

US House of Representatives 1st District

Christy Cable Davis - 865

Kali Barnett - 672

Total Votes - 1,537

State Senator 17th District

Stephen Vecchione - 1,348

State Representative 51st District

Write-in - 1

State Representative 60th District

Todd Maddox - 1,069

State Representative 76th District

Write-in - 12

District 2 commissioner: 

Ronald McCoy - 577

District 3 commissioner:

Write-in - 21

County Clerk

Write-in - 61

County Attorney

Write-in - 53

County Sheriff

Write-in - 93

County Treasurer

Sharon Gaede - 1,398

Register of Deeds

Write-in - 46

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

US Senator

Roger Marshall - 1163

Kris Kobach - 606

Bob Hamilton - 458

David Alan Lindstrom - 133

Brian Matlock - 82

Gabriel Mark Robles - 54

Lance Berland - 60

Steve Roberts - 60

Derek C. Ellis - 47

John Miller - 22

John L. Berman - 6

Total Votes - 2,691

US House of Representatives 1st District

Tracey Mann - 1,271

Bill Clifford - 684

Michael Soetaert - 543

Jerry Molstad - 125

Total Votes - 2,623

State Senator 17th District

Jeff Longbine - 2,479

State Representative 51st District

Ron Highland - 57

Gary Schuetz - 17

Total Votes - 84

State Representative 60th District

Mark Schreiber - 1,834

State Representative 76th District

Eric L. Smith - 394

Robert Harmon - 190

Total Votes - 584

District 2 commissioner: 

Doug Peck - 658

Phillip Mott - 279

Robert McClelland - 274

District 3 commissioner:

Rollie Martin - 250 

Jarom Smith - 158

Chris Bartel - 142

County Clerk

Tammy Vopat - 2,542

County Attorney

Marc Goodman - 2,392

County Sheriff

Jeff Cope - 2,525

County Treasurer

Write-in - 160

Register of Deeds

Wendy Weiss - 2,456

