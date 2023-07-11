Screen Shot 2023-07-11 at 9.17.41 AM.png
Courtesy Chase County Sheriff's Office Facebook

The Chase County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on a stolen pickup.

According to a Facebook post, Chase County deputies took a report of the stolen vehicle, a white Ford F-350 with a flatbed, on July 5. The vehicle was taken from the area of N Rd and Lake Rd around July 3 at 10:30 pm.

