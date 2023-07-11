The Chase County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on a stolen pickup.
According to a Facebook post, Chase County deputies took a report of the stolen vehicle, a white Ford F-350 with a flatbed, on July 5. The vehicle was taken from the area of N Rd and Lake Rd around July 3 at 10:30 pm.
"Also taken at US Hwy 50 and 210th Rd was a trailer with Caterpillar Skid Steer and other items," the office stated. "The trailer was located in the Wichita, KS area. We are still looking for the truck which has been seen on camera in the Wichita and Maize, KS areas."
Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 620-273-6313.
