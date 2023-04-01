Jacalito owner Alejandro Soria made the decision to move his Mexican-American restaurant to a new location along US-50 in Strong City in April 2022. Today, Soria said, operations have never been more successful.

Jacalito, located at 521 US-50 in Strong City, is celebrating its eighth year in business — as well at its first full year at its new location — on April 4. A recent move from its former Cottonwood Street location has allowed the business to blossom, leading to an estimated 50% increase in visitors.

