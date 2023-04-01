Jacalito owner Alejandro Soria made the decision to move his Mexican-American restaurant to a new location along US-50 in Strong City in April 2022. Today, Soria said, operations have never been more successful.
Jacalito, located at 521 US-50 in Strong City, is celebrating its eighth year in business — as well at its first full year at its new location — on April 4. A recent move from its former Cottonwood Street location has allowed the business to blossom, leading to an estimated 50% increase in visitors.
“It has been a pretty successful year,” Soria said. “Tough, busy and sometimes we don’t have enough employees but we keep up. I’m really glad that we made this move.”
After moving locations, Soria was able to add a char grill and seafood to his already extensive menu of Mexican and American cuisine. Soria and his crew serve up traditional Latino dishes that cannot be found in other restaurants throughout the region, including bone-in fried fish, which Soria said is one of his most popular dishes.
“We serve octopus, oysters, fried fish, a lot of seafood dishes,” he said. “They are getting very popular with Latinos in Emporia. Sometimes they drive all the way here just to eat the seafood here.”
Soria draws his cooking experience from all over Mexico and the United States. His menu and his business split American and Mexican cuisine half and half, serving hamburgers and fresh mashed potatoes alongside molcajete and menudo.
“Mostly, the dishes I serve are the most traditional dishes in Mexico,” Soria explained. “ … [But] I know a lot of people that don’t like Mexican [food.] We have the best chicken fried steak in town.”
“That idea to put the two menus together worked pretty well for us,” he added.
With 28 years of restaurant experience in Chinese restaurants, Mexican restaurants, taquierías and more, Soria said the secret to his success is a special “touch,” that keeps him constantly experimenting with his offerings and updating the menu as he goes.
“Everything I touch I give it good flavor,” he added with a laugh. “You have to have that touch. Everything we do here is with love and with passion and that counts a lot.”
And his customers seem to agree.
“Our local community keeps supporting us every day. Some of them are everyday customers,” Soria said.
“A lot of the time, I see new faces that don’t belong to any of the locals,” he added. “Semi trucks, people passing through that just Google places to eat and they find us right here. It’s convenient for them.”
Soria said word of mouth from truck drivers to their friends has largely increased their presence at his restaurant, sometimes bringing in as many as five semi trucks at a time.
Said truck drivers will recommend the restaurant to their friends
“It has been increasing and increasing,” Soria said.
In the future, Soria said he looks forward to continuing to work for the people of Chase County creating new dishes and fostering a good atmosphere at his restaurant.
“I just want to say thanks to our local Chase County customers,” Soria said. “They have been really loyal and have been supporting us all through these eight years, especially all through this last year when we moved here.”
Jacalito is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Monday and 10 a.m. to 9 .m. Tuesday through Saturday.
