Rick Robinson poses with his food truck, which he operates from his Cassoday restaurant. Robinson led Alan Phipps by one vote Tuesday in the Republican primary for Chase County Commission.

The only primary race in Chase County this year came down to Cedar Point vs. Matfield Green; and one skinny vote.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s Kansas Primary show Rick Robinson received 146 votes for District 1 Commissioner. Alan Phipps had 145.

