He’s been playing baseball since the age of five. He doesn’t remember his first hit, but that’s okay. There’s another first in his life that’s just as meaningful.
This past spring, Chase County High senior James Bell went to the plate against Olpe. Two runners were on base when the Eagle pitcher threw an inside fastball.
“Throughout my high school career I hit the fence almost every game,” James said. “But I had never hit one over (the fence), which really upset me and made me eager to finally hit one out.”
Did he ever hit one out.
“As soon as I hit it, I knew it was gone,” James said. “Jogging around the bases I just had a huge smile on my face because I finally hit one out.”
It was his first home run in high school ball. It was also his only home run in high school ball.
“It was to left-center field,” James said. “I looked up on a website, it will like calculate feet and stuff off of a map. And so according to that, it was like 365-370 feet.”
He finished that game going 4-for-4 with nine runs batted in.
On the year he batted .390 and drove in 25 runs. In summer ball, he only had 24 at bats but hit .582 with 14 RBI.
In a few short days, James will head for Hillsboro to start his college journey where he will play baseball for the Blue Jays. He will become the first member of his family to play college sports.
“It has always been a goal for me to play college ball,” James said. “Ever since I was younger, I dreamed of being able to play in college. I feel very blessed to be able to have this opportunity to play at the next level.”
“I think the thing that makes James a good baseball player is his mentality,” Chase County teammate Eli Green said. “No matter what the situation is he is gonna be the one to make a play for the team. He is also very consistent when it comes to batting, he hardly ever strikes out and will find a way on base.”
McPherson also pursued James, but Tabor seemed like the perfect fit.
“My faith is a huge part of my life,” James said. “As a Christian, I wanted to be surrounded by that while in college for as long as I could. Tabor being a Christian college was the place I was looking at to start simply because of that.”
Tabor isn’t getting a player that will club 25 home runs or bat .600. Instead they get a player who’s patient which is becoming a lost art in today’s world.
“I don’t think I was ever the kind of player that was naturally good,” James said. “I was decent when I was younger, but I had to constantly stay in the game and continue to work hard in order to get better. I also see myself as a very patient player, doesn’t let their mentality get ruined by errors or anything like that.”
James’ favorite play that he made came in the regional championship game.
“I got a hard hit ball to me and snagged it while diving,” he said of his stellar glove work at third base. “Just the emotions of it being my possible last high school game made it my favorite.”
“James is always trying to improve and has a positive attitude all the time,” Bulldog teammate Cap Kohlmeier said. “He works super hard and is also a very supportive teammate. James will do great in college.”
“He’s always willing to do whatever it takes on the field to get a win,” Wyatt Griffin said. “James is always working hard in practice and having fun while he’s doing it. His swing is awesome and he hits really well. He is also a really great teammate and is there for you when you need him.”
You can’t blame his parents for being proud of him when he signed with the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference-member school.
“They were very happy for me, they were very supportive of me along the way and were happy that I got the opportunity to play at the next level,” a proud son said.
