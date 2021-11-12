Local veterans were honored with a luncheon at St. Anthony’s Hall Thursday.
Organizer Vicki Adcock said the meal was put together as a way to show appreciation to veterans for the sacrifices they have made. She was pleased with the turnout for the event and for the community’s assistance in making the event possible.
“We had fourth-graders in here earlier that decorated,” she said. “It turned out really good.”
Chase County STUCO students helped with serving and cleaning up for the meal. Adcock said Linda Drake, who’s husband Rodger is a veteran, arranged for those students to help out.
“We had never had anything like this before; we had the ceremony, which is nice,” Adcock said. “A couple of years ago — and I love to do dinners — I said, ‘We could do this. Let’s just do it.’ It’s so nice and these older vets really appreciate it.”
Adcock’s husband, Marvin Adcock, is a veteran of the Vietnam War. She remembers the hopeless feeling of sending a loved one into the service back then.
“We just always thought anyone who was going to Vietnam, they were probably going to die; it was terrible,” she said. “I didn’t know whether I’d see him again. ... I think about parents and grandparents and wives of these soldiers nowadays, and it’s hard.”
Adcock said showing appreciation and support to veterans is something she can do to give back now. If part of that is shown through a home-cooked meal, it’s just a bonus.
“As long as I can do it, we’re going to do it,” Adcock said.
