A Milford man accused in a Chase County shooting left an Emporia hospital Tuesday, then was promptly arrested.
A statement from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Eric McClure, 38, was released to Emporia police. The exchange happened in the lobby of Newman Regional Health.
“We were told where he was at, and we were asked to go pick him up,” Emporia Police spokesman Ray Mattas said.
Officers took McClure to the Lyon County Detention Center, where Chase County officers claimed him.
McClure faces six different counts for shooting at a sport utility vehicle along K-150 last Friday morning. An Emporia man inside the SUV was treated for minor injuries, while three other people carpooling from Emporia to McPherson were unharmed.
McClure is accused of suspected aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and circumvention of an ignition interlock device, the KBI statement said.
McClure was found unconscious in a creek near K-150. Authorities say a handgun was found nearby in the water.
Jail records show McClure is now behind bars in Chase County. He's had previous arrests in Geary and Leavenworth Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.