A Cottonwood Falls native has earned a scholarship through the Kansas Livestock Foundation.
Joseph Stout, the son of Brady and Jeri Stout, has been awarded the $500 Fred H. Woodbury Memorial Scholarship through KLF. He is one of 29 students awarded a grand total of $30,000 in scholarships for the 2021-22 school year during the Kansas Livestock Association Convention on Dec. 1.
According to a written release, Stout is a senior at Kansas State University. He's working on a major in agricultural economics. He is a student member of the K-State Alpha Zeta Honorary fraternity and also works at Wildcat Ranch near Cottonwood Falls as a ranch hand.
This scholarship is presented to a student attending a Kansas junior or senior college and pursuing a degree in agriculture. Preference is given to students residing within Chase, Franklin, Lyon, Osage or Wabaunsee counties.
KLF was established in 1983 to operate solely and exclusively for charitable, scientific and educational purposes. For information about KLF’s scholarship offerings or to receive an application, contact the foundation at 6031 S.W. 37th St., Topeka, KS 66614 or email shelbi@kla.org.
KLA is a trade organization protecting the business interests of independent ranchers and feeders. Members of the association are involved in all segments of the livestock industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep. The association’s work is funded by the voluntary dues dollars paid by its 5,700 members.
