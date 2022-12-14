Post-COVID-19 Syndrome Triples Use of Further Health Care Services

The number of coronavirus cases in Lyon County is declining. But flu cases may be soaring.

The Kansas Department of Health Environment reported Wednesday that Lyon County had 38 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending last Friday. That was down from 45 reported cases in the preceding week.

