The number of coronavirus cases in Lyon County is declining. But flu cases may be soaring.
The Kansas Department of Health Environment reported Wednesday that Lyon County had 38 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending last Friday. That was down from 45 reported cases in the preceding week.
But for the first time since last April, flu is driving more people to the emergency room in Lyon County then COVID-19. A KDHE chart shows flu accounted for 11% of visits in the week ending last Saturday, while coronavirus cases dropped to 1.4%.
That trend is more pronounced in Greenwood County. Flu accounted for 23.5% of all emergency room visits last week, compared to 5.9% for coronavirus. Greenwood had a small decline in cases last week, from 21 to 18 cases.
The Centers for Disease Control counts five new COVID-19-related hospital admissions in Lyon County last week, along with one in Greenwood County.
The COVID-19 count in Chase County tripled last week, from four to 12 confirmed cases last week. But the number of cases in schools went down from four to two: one staff member and one student at the Junior-Senior High School.
The COVID-19 incidence rate is about four times higher in Chase County than in Lyon County, due to a smaller population.
The KDHE reported Kansas had 10 new coronavirus deaths last week, putting the total for the pandemic above 9,700.
Only 17 of the 105 counties in Kansas do not have a “high” COVID-19 incidence rate. The lowest is Lincoln County, which reported no cases at all last week.
