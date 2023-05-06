344356919_810253726609679_1279327669058430395_n.jpg
Courtesy Linda Drake

From $60,000 in scholarships to organizations leading inductions, the Honors’ Banquet was an eventful night for Chase County. Select sophomores through seniors were invited to the banquet to celebrate their accomplishments.

During the banquet, Quill and Scroll and National Honor Society inducted new members into their organizations. To be inducted into these organizations, students must be a sophomore, or older, and must be chosen, or apply, to get in.

