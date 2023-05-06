From $60,000 in scholarships to organizations leading inductions, the Honors’ Banquet was an eventful night for Chase County. Select sophomores through seniors were invited to the banquet to celebrate their accomplishments.
During the banquet, Quill and Scroll and National Honor Society inducted new members into their organizations. To be inducted into these organizations, students must be a sophomore, or older, and must be chosen, or apply, to get in.
“Being inducted into the National Honor Society both gave me pride and honor. I am very grateful and excited to be a part of this club as I can grow and develop with my peers and myself,” sophomore Lydia Filinger said. “National Honor Society will help me learn to be a better leader and student.”
After the inductions, the ceremony for scholarships started. Seniors had the opportunity to apply for about 40 local scholarships. These scholarships varied based on many factors. For some they were awarded to seniors going into certain fields of study, some were need-based, merit-based, and some were based on essays. Scholarships had to be submitted in early February.
“I am so grateful that I was able to receive local scholarships. I will use these while pursuing higher education in the coming years. These will help my college career dramatically because the price of college is so high,” senior Mayah Dorsey said. “Overall, I am so appreciative and thankful for these scholarships.”
Among the scholarships awarded was the R. E. French scholarship. This scholarship is $2,200 a year, and it is also renewable through a master’s degree as well. This year, 11 seniors were awarded this scholarship. This scholarship can go to anyone pursuing higher education, whether that be a community college, or a four year institution.
“Receiving the French Scholarship was such a huge honor. When I heard my name being announced, it felt like a huge relief because although there were handfuls of other scholarships, there is usually a mutual agreement within the community that the French scholarship is the big one,” senior Ashlee Williams said. “Not only is it a large scholarship, it’s also renewable, which will be of tremendous help in the future as I’m pursuing my secondary education.”
In Chase County, seniors are lucky to be given these scholarships, and the generosity of the donors doesn’t go unnoticed. Seniors of Chase County stated they are very grateful to have these opportunities and the money will go a long way.
“Having so many different scholarship opportunities this year has made a tremendous impact on my future and has helped significantly with the financial stress of paying for college,” senior Cooper Schroer said.
